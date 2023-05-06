Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Air Canada Stock Up 13.1 %

Air Canada stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

