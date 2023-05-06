Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Air Canada Stock Up 13.1 %
Air Canada stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $17.88.
About Air Canada
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
