Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:APD opened at $296.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

