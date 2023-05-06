Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Airbnb by 2,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 624,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601,234 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 41,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $119.90 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.