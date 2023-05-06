Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.75-25.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75-$25.75 EPS.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.05.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

