Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7 %

ARE stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $178.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

