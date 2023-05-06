ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY14 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY14 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. ALLETE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALE stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $62.59. 311,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,479. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

