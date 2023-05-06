Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,028 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

