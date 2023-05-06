AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $5,030,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Shares of BAH stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

