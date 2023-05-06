AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

