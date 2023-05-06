AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $967.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $397.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

