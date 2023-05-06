AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,480,000 after buying an additional 171,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Vistra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.61%.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

