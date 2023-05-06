AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $768,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

