AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

