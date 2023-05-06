AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

