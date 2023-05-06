AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,467 shares of company stock worth $4,996,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $278.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

