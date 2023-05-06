Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

