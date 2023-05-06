Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,509 shares of company stock valued at $58,217,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

