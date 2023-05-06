Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.30 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

