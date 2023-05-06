Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 14,085 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

