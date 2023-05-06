Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $194.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

