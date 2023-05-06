Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

