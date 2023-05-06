Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Increased to $4.75 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Altice USA has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

