Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

