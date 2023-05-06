Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.60.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,210.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.64. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$61.60.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

