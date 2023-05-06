Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.65 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

