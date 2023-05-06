Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.14-4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.254-2.274 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Amedisys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.14-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,439. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.94.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

