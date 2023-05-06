Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.14-4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.254-2.274 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Amedisys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.14-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. 2,770,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,439. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.94.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.