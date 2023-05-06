Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.67% of Ameren worth $154,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,321,000 after acquiring an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,958,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ameren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,985,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.