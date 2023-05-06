American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $1,766,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

AAT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

