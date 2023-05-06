American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $1,766,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
AAT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.