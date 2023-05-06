American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,844 shares of company stock worth $1,137,757. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

