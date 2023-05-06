American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

