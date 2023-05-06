American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. 3,328,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.