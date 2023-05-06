AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.96-$6.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

