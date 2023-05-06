AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.5 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

