AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.