AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.05 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

