AMG National Trust Bank Has $944,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,428. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

