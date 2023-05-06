AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WesBanco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

