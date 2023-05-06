AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,750 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

