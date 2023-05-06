AMG National Trust Bank Sells 9,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

