Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.29. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

