Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170,323 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Amphenol worth $184,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

