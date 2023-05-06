Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $301,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.59 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

