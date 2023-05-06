Analysts’ Downgrades for May 6th (BLPH, DBD, ESGR, HAS, IPI, JAKK, LLY, MHH, ROG, TAL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 6th:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

