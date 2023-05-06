Analysts Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price at $184.00

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.30) to GBX 208 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.75.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn Plc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Investments, Adviser, Personal, and Corporate or Strategic. The Investments segment provides investment solutions for institutional, wholesale, and insurance clients.

