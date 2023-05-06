Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 0.6 %

BYND stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

