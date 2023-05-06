Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $322.33

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,479.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.03. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

