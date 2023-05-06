Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $114.73

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

