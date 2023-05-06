Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $37.60

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Semtech by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 88.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

