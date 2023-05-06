Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $10.86

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

TEVA stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $92,984,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179,950 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,739,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.